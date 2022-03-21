MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Greta Callahan, the president of the teachers chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union, said Monday night their side is ready to settle and willing to move on the financials, but she accused the district of stalling.

Minneapolis Public Schools says it’s made its final offer on salaries and the union’s counters go beyond the district’s financial limit.

In the meantime, the North Community YMCA has become a weekday home to dozens of MPS students during the strike.

The Y offers enrichment programs that go beyond what kids would learn in school, including gardening, cooking, health and tech.

“It’s definitely a different way of learning and I think it’s necessary,” said DeAnna Perkins, the executive director. “It’s kind of like project-based learning where they’re learning hands-on skills.”

Perkins says close to 60 MPS students a day come to the Y as the educators union and school district negotiate with the help of mediators.

James Gilbert, a former State Supreme Court Justice, has worked as a mediator for the last 12 years. He’s not involved in the MPS negotiations, but says in general, pushing deals across the finish line is difficult.

“If you think the other side’s going to lose and you’re going to win, we’re never going to get something done,” Gilbert said. “But I encourage people to keep an open mind, be creative.”

Over the weekend, Minneapolis Public Schools said they have made their best and final offer. That includes pay of $23 an hour for 85% of education support professionals (ESPs). They would also get a $6,000 bonus. And the district would invest more than $3 million to give ESPs additional hours.

In response, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers said they appreciate the school district “getting to where they are,” but that they know the district can get to $35,000 for ESPs. Educators said they were “ready to hold the line until we get there.”