MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say they have taken several suspects into custody after they fled from a reportedly stolen vehicle Monday afternoon. The vehicle was abandoned at a gas station and eventually caught on fire.
The incident began with a car that was reportedly stolen in St. Paul. According to the Mendota Heights Police Department, the vehicle was pursued by officers before stopping at a gas station near Sibley Memorial Highway and Victoria Road.READ MORE: 'Hurtful, Invasive': North Minneapolis Family Has Packages Stolen That Memorialized Late Father
MnDOT cameras captured the end of the chase and showed what appeared to be as many as three suspects running down a frontage road after abandoning the vehicle.READ MORE: MN GOP Bill Proposes Paid Leave Via Private Insurance, Tax Credits For Small Businesses
The cameras also showed the vehicle bursting into flames, and at least one vehicle driving away from it in an attempt to save their own vehicle.MORE NEWS: 'This Is Who We Can Become': BIPOC Law Students Take Heart In Ketanji Brown Jackson's Hearings
Police said that all suspects were eventually taken into custody.