Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minnesota Wild

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wild have reportedly added some much-needed goaltending help via trade, acquiring Marc-André Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports the Wild are sending a conditional pick to Chicago for the 37-year-old goalie.

Fleury has given up 129 goals in his first season with the Blackhawks and has a .908 save percentage. In 2021, he won the Vezina Trophy — awarded to the league’s best goaltender — with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Wild’s top two goaltenders — Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen — are averaging 2.92 and 2.87 goals allowed per game this season, respectively. Fleury is giving up 2.95 goals a game, though just a year ago that figure was a full goal lower (1.98).

Minnesota is currently 36-20-4, good for third in the Central Division.