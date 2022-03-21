MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wild have reportedly added some much-needed goaltending help via trade, acquiring Marc-André Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks.
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports the Wild are sending a conditional pick to Chicago for the 37-year-old goalie.
BREAKING: Hearing #Blackhawks are trading Marc-Andre Fleury to #mnwild. Sounds like conditional 2nd round pick that can become a 1st for CHI.@DailyFaceoff
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022
Fleury has given up 129 goals in his first season with the Blackhawks and has a .908 save percentage. In 2021, he won the Vezina Trophy — awarded to the league’s best goaltender — with the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Wild’s top two goaltenders — Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen — are averaging 2.92 and 2.87 goals allowed per game this season, respectively. Fleury is giving up 2.95 goals a game, though just a year ago that figure was a full goal lower (1.98).
Minnesota is currently 36-20-4, good for third in the Central Division.