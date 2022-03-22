MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What’s in your cup to get the day going: coffee, tea or water?
According to a new survey, coffee drinkers have the most drive to start the day, but only 29% keep the steam when the clock changes to afternoon.
Forty-one percent of tea drinkers said they stay motivated well into the evening.
Those who go for plain old water boasted the best night’s sleep.
So far as generational differences go, tea is quite the popular choice among millennials, who now make up 60% American tea-drinkers — one-third of millennials overall say they drink tea.
