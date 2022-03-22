Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul teen was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Tuesday for a shooting that hurt two people on New Year’s Eve at Mall of America.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Kahlil Wiley, 18, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a count of second-degree assault. He made a plea agreement where he admitted to firing a gun “in the presence of children,” and will serve 45 months, as well as pay restitution. That sentence is nine months longer than what the guidelines typically suggest.

(credit: CBS)

The criminal complaint states that Wiley fired a single gunshot at a man who had spotted him inside the mall’s third floor and started to chase him because he was “upset with Wiley over a previous incident.”

Wiley’s single shot struck the man in the leg. That bullet exited the victim, ricocheted off a metal railing, and then grazed another shopper’s shoulder. The wife of that injured shopper gave a victim impact statement at Wiley’s sentencing hearing, saying the event was traumatic for her family.

Wiley also received a time-served credit of 77 days.

