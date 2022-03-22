MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul teen was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Tuesday for a shooting that hurt two people on New Year’s Eve at Mall of America.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Kahlil Wiley, 18, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a count of second-degree assault. He made a plea agreement where he admitted to firing a gun “in the presence of children,” and will serve 45 months, as well as pay restitution. That sentence is nine months longer than what the guidelines typically suggest.
The criminal complaint states that Wiley fired a single gunshot at a man who had spotted him inside the mall’s third floor and started to chase him because he was “upset with Wiley over a previous incident.”
Wiley’s single shot struck the man in the leg. That bullet exited the victim, ricocheted off a metal railing, and then grazed another shopper’s shoulder. The wife of that injured shopper gave a victim impact statement at Wiley’s sentencing hearing, saying the event was traumatic for her family.
Wiley also received a time-served credit of 77 days.
