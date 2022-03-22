LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one.

The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin.

“I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said.

WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience.

The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she struck Abbie Spetzman and Dakota Burgeson.

“Like that, the blink of an eye,” Dakota Burgeson said.

“It was ‘holy crap we just got hit,’” Abbie Spetzman said.

Witnesses say the driver, Lynn Filla, tried to leave the scene in Lindstrom, but a driver blocked her.

“Someone physically used their vehicle, and physically grabbed her, detained her till the police got there,” Spetzman said.

They’re grateful to walk away with only pain and bruises. The criminal complaint accuses of Filla of being twice the legal limit, speeding when she blew through a stop sign and into the couple.

Four years ago this month, she struck Kevin Lovdal. She was accused of being under the influence when she crossed into oncoming traffic.

“It happened in the blink of an eye, and Kevin had no time to react except to swerve, and he took the blunt of the impact,” Lovdal said.

Their family lives with the grief of losing the avid fisherman who was a husband and father. And now this.

“I guess lot of emotions. There’s part of you that says, ‘Well, maybe now she’ll actually get a little stronger sentence than she got with ours because of the complications of our trial,” Lovdal said.

Filla’s attorney calls the original case atypical, saying the blood test was thrown out. And that’s what led to a staggered sentence of mostly probation.

Filla filed a letter with the court about her progress earlier this month, talking about her sobriety, saying “At the very least, it’s what I owe to & can do for Kevin. Sobriety is who I am.”

“I hope she gets her help. Just keep track of her and make sure she doesn’t … do this again,” Lovdal said.

A judge set bail for Filla in Chisago County for the recent crash. But Anoka County has a warrant for her arrest while the county attorney’s office determines if she violated probation.