MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students and parents in Minneapolis should expect at least an extra week of school this summer.
The teachers and educators strike has stretched into its third week now, which means kids will have to make up at least six school days to meet state requirements.
Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers returned to the bargaining table Tuesday morning for the 15th day of negotiations. The district says they’re closer to an agreement. Union leaders agreed, and said the community is on their side.
“We cannot make this work if folks are gonna dig in their heels on issues that are about ideology,” said Shaun Laden, MFT ESP chapter president. “If we’re still concerned about power, if we’re still concerned about managerial rights, we’re not gonna get this done.”
It’s not clear when Tuesday’s negotiations will end. The district says Monday’s talks lasted until 1 a.m.