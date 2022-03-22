ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A proposal with bipartisan support at the capitol would prohibit social media companies from targeting children under the 18 with algorithms in a move that supporters say will help mitigate the harmful effect of certain content on kids.
It would prohibit social media platforms in Minnesota with a million or more users and there’d be a penalty of $1,000 per violation if the legislation passes.READ MORE: Minnesota Joins Nationwide Investigation Into TikTok's Impact On Young Users
“It’s really causing unnecessary harm to our kids by constantly feeding them and trying to keep them engaged on these sites,” Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, said.
The proposal moved out of a key committee last week with nearly unanimous support and has another hearing Tuesday night.READ MORE: Protesters Gather Outside Prior Lake H.S. In Response To Racist Social Media Video Posted By Student
Trade groups representing big tech and e-commerce companies are against it, arguing it’s too broad and would also stifle good content algorithms that at times can regulate misinformation. They also raised First Amendment questions.
“A better solution is to empower parents and teenagers to understand the content they consume online and make the appropriate choices,” wrote Jennifer Huddleston, policy counsel for NetChoice in a letter to a House committee. “[The legislation] lacks the nuances of different online experiences and treats all recommendations as equally harmful.”
There’s an amendment offered to make changes to the language so that algorithms intended to block inappropriate or harmful content and parental controls to filter for age-appropriate material are exempt from the bill’s ban.MORE NEWS: Prior Lake H.S. Investigating After ‘Serious And Disturbing Racist Video’ Posted To Social Media
This story will be updated.