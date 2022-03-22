MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rain will turn to snow overnight, with a minimal slushy accumulation.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Wednesday’s high will only reach 38 degrees in the Twin Cities, and it will be a windy one. Light rain showers will possibly mix with light snow Wednesday morning. Most accumulations will be well below an inch, and roads are already wet and warm so it won’t stick. The Mankato area, however, may see close to 3 inches of accumulation.
We’ll have some cool sunshine Thursday, which will top out at 43 degrees in the metro. And we could see a light mix on a windy Friday, which will be a couple degrees cooler.
Shaffer says temperatures stay below average for the long haul.