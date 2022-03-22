MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prepare for some precipitation Tuesday, as widespread rainfall moves through Minnesota. Some parts of the state will even see snow.
In the morning hours, the Twin Cities was seeing light rain, while southern Minnesota was getting hit a little harder. Flakes were falling in northern Minnesota.
The rain will increase in intensity to the west of the metro around 8 a.m. By the late morning or early afternoon, that heavier rain will reach the Twin Cities. A line of rain/snow mix will develop to the west after that.
Expect a high of 45 in the metro, and mid to upper 30s or low 40s across the state.
The rain will linger into Wednesday, and could even turn into snow in the Twin Cities depending on how cold it gets during the overnight hours.
Temperatures will get a little closer to average later in the week.