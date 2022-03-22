MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on a new contract for city police officers, but it’s possible the vote could be postponed despite a warning that any delay could hurt the city’s ability to recruit new officers.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department haven’t had a new contract since 2019. The proposal for the 2020-2022 contract would offer up to $7,000 bonuses for veteran officers and recruits, as well as retroactive yearly pay raises of 1%, 1.5% and 2.5%. Additionally increases of 2.5% and 1% are proposed to bring the city in line with other departments.

But several city council members are urging that the vote on the contract be delayed so that there can be public input.

“This is the first contract that this council gets to weigh in on since George Floyd,” said Robin Wonsley Worlobah, who represents Ward 2. “I’ve spoken with most of the members of this committee about the need for postponing this and allowing public comment.”

At a council committee hearing on Tuesday, the city’s labor negotiator warned that any delay would cripple the city’s effort to hire up to 300 new officers to fill positions left open since Floyd’s death.

“Every day that we delay is another day that we back up our ability to attract and bring in new officers,” said Holland Atkinson, the director of labor relations for Minneapolis.

The city showed a chart showing large bonuses being offered in other cities around the state, which are also struggling to hire more officers.

“Austin, Minnesota, is offering a $5,000 relocation bonus,” Atkinson said.

In the end, the council committee voted to move this contract onto the full council for a vote on Thursday. It’s not clear if this newly-elected council with its more moderate members will approve the contract or vote to postpone it for public hearings.

The Minneapolis Police Federation has strongly urged the passing of the contract.