MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man was sentenced Tuesday to 17 years in prison for using Snapchat to sexually exploit a preteen child.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that 26-year-old Arkady Pichurin, of Mankato, pleaded guilty in September to one count of producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor.READ MORE: Wisconsin Father Wants Cop Charged For Using Knee Restraint On 12-Year-Old Daughter
In his sentencing this week, a judge ordered him to serve 204 months in prison followed by 25 years of supervised released. Additionally, he was ordered to pay $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund.READ MORE: DNR To Begin Taking More Statewide Approach To CWD After Detection In Grand Rapids
According to court documents, Pichurin sexually exploited a minor between the ages of nine and 10 between November of 2020 and January of 2021. Pichurin contacted the child on social media platforms, such as Snapchat, where he’d lie about his age and ask for sexually explicit images and videos from the victim.MORE NEWS: Bill In Minnesota Legislature Would Prohibit Social Media Algorithms Targeting Kids
Federal prosecutors say that Puchurin admitted to using similar tactics to exploit pornographic images from more than 20 other children. Investigators also found that Puchurin possessed thousands of images depicting sexual abuse against toddlers and bestiality.