MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Though he already showed up to spring training on Monday, the Twins made the signing of Carlos Correa official on Tuesday.
The team announced a three-year contract with the 27-year-old shortstop. Reports indicate he’ll earn $35 million a year.
The Twins will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to introduce their new superstar.
Correa comes to Minnesota from the Houston Astros, where he won a World Series in 2017. In 2020, an MLB investigation proved the Astros were
electronically stealing signs during their championship season. No players were punished, but the league fined the team and forced them to forfeit draft picks.
Last season, Correa hit .279 with 26 home runs, and had the second best WAR (wins above replacement, a stat that measures how much better a player performs than an average replacement-level player) in all of baseball.
In the infield, Correa won both the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards in 2021.
Correa is a two-time All-Star, and also won American League Rookie of the Year in 2015.
Twins fans will get their first in-game look at Correa on Opening Day (April 7), when the Seattle Mariners come to Target Field.