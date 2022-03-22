Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Though he already showed up to spring training on Monday, the Twins made the signing of Carlos Correa official on Tuesday.

The team announced a three-year contract with the 27-year-old shortstop. Reports indicate he’ll earn $35 million a year.

READ MORE: Carlos Correa Reports To Twins' Spring Training

The Twins will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to introduce their new superstar.

Correa comes to Minnesota from the Houston Astros, where he won a World Series in 2017. In 2020, an MLB investigation proved the Astros were
electronically stealing signs during their championship season. No players were punished, but the league fined the team and forced them to forfeit draft picks.

READ MORE: 'I Wasn't Expecting That': Astros' Jose Altuve Surprised By Twins Signing Carlos Correa

Last season, Correa hit .279 with 26 home runs, and had the second best WAR (wins above replacement, a stat that measures how much better a player performs than an average replacement-level player) in all of baseball.

In the infield, Correa won both the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards in 2021.

Correa is a two-time All-Star, and also won American League Rookie of the Year in 2015.

MORE NEWS: Even After Blockbuster Carlos Correa Deal, Tickets Still Available For Twins' Opening Day

Twins fans will get their first in-game look at Correa on Opening Day (April 7), when the Seattle Mariners come to Target Field.