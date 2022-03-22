MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings have reportedly added a one-time rival to their pass rushing rotation.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team is giving Za’Darius Smith a three-year deal worth up to $47 million.
The 29-year-old Smith has 44.5 career sacks, 26 of those with the Packers. He earned 4.5 of those sacks against the Vikings.
The Packers released Smith earlier this month after three years with the team. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and was named second-team All-Pro in 2020 by the Associated Press.
The Vikings will transition to using a 3-4 front primarily this season, which Smith is familiar with from his time in Green Bay and Baltimore. Outside of Danielle Hunter, the team’s pass rush looked thin before signing Smith.
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is expected to give an update on the team’s free agency activities during a Wednesday morning press conference.