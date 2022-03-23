MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After one month on the job, Kevin O’Connell, the new Vikings head coach, is settling into his new role and new home in Minnesota.

WCCO’s Jason DeRusha sat down with O’Connell to talk football, family and fan expectations. The coach, fresh off a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams, also spoke about his plan to develop a culture of winning.

How’s the first month been in Minnesota?

O’Connell: “It’s been awesome. Really starting to learn about Minnesota, the great people, the great Vikings fans, the passion that they have.”

How will you bring the Lombardi Trophy to Minnesota?

“Well, it’s the hardest trophy, I think, in sports to go get. We just had an opportunity to do that at my previous team. I feel like I have a pretty good idea about what I believe the blueprint to go do that is.”

Did you ever consider moving on without Kirk Cousins?

“I think every single year you do whatever you think is in the best interest of the football team. He’s played consistent football. He’s played winning football for the Minnesota Vikings. Really the way I look at it now is I think he’s ready to take the next step and play the best football of his career.”

Does culture lead to winning or does winning lead to a championship culture?

“I think that the most important thing to any culture is really two things…I think you have to worry on a daily basis on how everyone treats one another in the building. I think when people enjoy being around one another that sets the stage for the hard work, the dealing with adversity, the different situations you may run into. And then I really do think the second part of that is truly being driven by the process. When you are a process over results type of outfit or operation, that allows you to continue to always focus on what could I have done better.”

How involved do you plan to be in the Minnesota community?

“As involved as I can be with my time. I know my family is incredibly excited to be involved in different aspects of the community.”

Everyone in Minnesota is excited about you. You’re undefeated right now, so we love you.

“It’s a great time of year right now. A great time of year to be sure. I’m really excited to be here, and I really do mean it: It’s been awesome getting to connect with the fans outside of the building and I look forward to continuing to do that.”