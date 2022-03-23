CAMERON, Wis. (WCCO) — Just-released bodycam footage shows a Wisconsin deputy’s point of view of falling through the ice last weekend while the deputy and others were attempting to rescue a snowmobiler who had also fallen through the ice.
The incident happened Saturday, March 19 just after midnight, on Prairie Lake near Wolf’s Den Resort in Cameron.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene along with the Chetek and Cameron Fire Departments, after receiving a 911 call that the snowmobiler went through the ice.
Responding officers found the snowmobiler in the water and, while attempting to rescue, the ice gave way. Both deputies went into the water as well.
The sheriff’s department says that one deputy was able to hang on to the snowmobiler and help him stay afloat until they were both removed from the water.
The snowmobiler was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, but has since been released. One of the deputies that fell through was also taken to the hospital and has also been released, and the other deputy only received minor injuries.
“A heartfelt thank you to all of the citizens, fire departments, dispatchers and EMS personal that responded and assisted at the scene, as they do every time they are called out,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.