MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you think of the best cities in the U.S. to grab a slice of pizza, New York or Chicago probably to comes to mind.
But a new article by USA Today ranks Detroit as the best city in the country for pizza.
That’s based on pizza variations, the number of pizza restaurants compared to the population, and average prices, among other factors.
Minneapolis made the list at 13th place.
Ohio has three cities in the top 15, with Cleveland coming in behind Detroit at #2.
Chicago actually ranked behind Minneapolis, in 14th place. New York City was all the way down at #22, which seems like a placement New Yorkers won’t take lying down.