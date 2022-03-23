MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday will be another gray, wet day, with rain and snow mixing to make for minimal slushy accumulation.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says Wednesday’s high will only reach 38 degrees in the Twin Cities, and it will be a windy one. Light rain showers will possibly mix with light snow Wednesday morning and fall through the afternoon.
Winter is baaack! Flakes will be flying as you are getting out the door this morning! Get ready for some slushy walks @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/9chdR5aZGe
— Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) March 23, 2022
Most accumulations will be well below an inch, and roads are already wet and warm so it won’t stick. Parts of southern Minnesota may see close to an inch of accumulation.
The tip of the Arrowhead is under a winter storm warning until Wednesday evening, and areas just west are under a winter weather advisory.
We’ll have some cool sunshine Thursday, which will top out at 46 degrees in the metro. And we could see a light mix on a windy Friday, which will be a couple degrees cooler.
Temperatures will stay below average for the long haul, and another light mix is possible early next week.