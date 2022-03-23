MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A section of Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities was reduced to three lanes Wednesday following the collapse of part of a cement retaining wall.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the right lane and shoulder of northbound 35W, just east of Highway 280, is closed until further notice until the wall can be repaired.
The affected area is near St. Anthony, just northeast of Minneapolis.
Transportation officials say the remaining northbound lanes of 35W are safe and the exit to Highway 36 will remain open.
So far, it’s unclear what caused the retaining wall to fail.