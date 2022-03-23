WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in a Twin Cities suburb are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing packages.
The West St. Paul Police Department posted Wednesday on Facebook that the suspect was recorded taking two packages off the front porch of a home on the 100 block of Livingston Avenue.
Investigators say they are looking to speak with the suspect and return the victim’s property.
Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to call police at 651-552-4200 or leave an anonymous tip online.