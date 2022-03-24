MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state’s latest COVID-19 rolling average positivity rate continues to drop to levels not seen since last summer, though the rate of diminishment appears to be slowing down.

The latest figures show a 2.7% rate in Minnesota. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 6.7, which is below the line of high risk (though above the line for caution), and down significantly from the recent peak of nearly 230.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 4.3 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January, but now just above the line for caution.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Thursday reported 479 new cases and 20 more deaths due to COVID-19, however of those newly reported deaths, only 11 occurred in March. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,362 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,426,787, which includes 62,562 reinfections.

There have now been 61,388 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,367 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

Also, the number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 is also hovering far below the figures reported in previous months, currently sitting at 31. Until late February, that figure hadn’t been below 100 since last August. There are currently 195 COVID patients in non-ICU beds.

A total of 9,492,312 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.18 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.6% have received at least one shot; that figure is at 96.6% among the state’s 65+ population.