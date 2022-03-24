Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved a new contract for the city’s police department.

Minneapolis Police Department officers haven’t had a new contract since 2019. The 2020-2022 contract offers up to $7,000 retention bonuses for veteran officers and recruits, as well as retroactive yearly pay raises of 1%, 1.5% and 2.5%. Additional increases of 2.5% and 1% were proposed to bring the city in line with other departments.

The contract also includes a provision that officers will be notified if someone request their data. This was already public information, but now a notification will be mailed to the officer.

The contract was approved by an 8-5 vote, per WCCO’s Esme Murphy.

Several city council members had urged a delay on the vote to allow for public input, but the city’s labor negotiator warned a wait could hamper recruiting efforts for a department that is severely understaffed.

Since the contract only runs through 2022, negotiation on the next contract will begin almost immediately.