MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis educators say they’re being told that their strike could end as soon as Friday.

Earlier Thursday, the two chapter presidents of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers said significant progress had been made with Minneapolis Public Schools. But neither side has given a public update Thursday night.

Teachers and education support professionals (ESPs) picketed outside MPS’s district office Thursday. A day earlier, the district said they were millions of dollars apart from union proposals.

But in a surprising announcement late Thursday morning, the union presidents announced there had been significant progress with late-night negotiations.

“I just want to say this is an important time,” said Shaun Laden, president of the ESP chapter of MFT. “Nothing is finalized, but it looks very good at this point.”

Greta Callahan, president of the teachers’ chapter of MFT, said they had made progress on demands for better mental health supports.

“We are feeling like today could be the day, it can absolutely be the day,” Callahan said.

Teachers have been pushing for more mental health support for students and staff, higher wages, and smaller class sizes. Salary is still a hang up in negotiations, the union said.

Andrea Carruthers has a senior at Washburn High School.

“High school has just been incredibly disrupted,” Carruthers said.

She’s worried about her son finishing his graduation requirements, and hopes a deal is close.

“I’m pro kid,” she said. “The kids are the ones getting hurt the most in all of this.”

The toll is weighing on both sides. Rachel and Reid Wixson are both MPS teachers and parents of district students.

“I’m more tired now than I think I ever have been. Doing about 22,000 steps a day I think,” Reid said. “I think it’s really important for us to all remember how much public education matters, and if it weren’t for public education we wouldn’t have a strong and vibrant city.”

“It’s been really hard all this disruption,” Rachel said. “I think it’s important to acknowledge the hurt too that all of our families are going through. We know it’s not all MPS’s fault, but this fight is bigger than that. This is a problem for everybody. We need more funding for schools.”

WCCO’s calls to the school board went unanswered Thursday night.

The last time teachers went on strike was in 1970. That lasted for 20 days.

A spokesperson for the district said around about 150 teachers and 100 ESPs have reported to work since the start of the strike.