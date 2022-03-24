PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth helped rescue a bald eagle Wednesday.
The Plymouth Police Department tweeted that the bird was “accidentally clipped by a car while eating in the road.”
Picked up this beautiful bald eagle after she was accidentally clipped by a car while eating in the road. Fortunately bystanders watched over her until help arrived! She is now resting at the Police Department awaiting to go the Raptor Center in the morning. pic.twitter.com/gGnGtuTGAH
— Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) March 24, 2022
Bystanders guarded the bird until help arrived.
Police said the eagle will be taken to the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center Thursday morning.