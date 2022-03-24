Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
By WCCO-TV Staff
Plymouth News

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth helped rescue a bald eagle Wednesday.

The Plymouth Police Department tweeted that the bird was “accidentally clipped by a car while eating in the road.”

Bystanders guarded the bird until help arrived.

Police said the eagle will be taken to the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center Thursday morning.