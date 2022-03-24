MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Teachers and education support professionals picketed outside the Minneapolis Public Schools district office Thursday.

A day earlier, the district said they were millions of dollars apart from union proposals.

But in a surprising announcement late Thursday morning, the union presidents announced there had been significant progress with late night negotiations.

“I just want to say this is an important time,” ESP chapter president Shaun Laden said. “Nothing is finalized, but it looks very good at this point.”

Teachers, who are in the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union, also made progress. Chapter president Greta Callahan said they had made progress on demands for better mental health supports.

“We are feeling like today could be the day it can absolutely be the day,” she said.

Teachers have been pushing for more mental health support for students and staff, higher wages, and smaller class sizes.

Salary is still a hang up in negotiations, the union said.

“High school has just been incredibly disrupted,” parent Andrea Carruthers said.

Carruthers has a senior at Washburn High School. She’s worried about him finishing his graduation requirements and hopes a deal is close.

“I’m pro kid,” she said. “The kids are the ones getting hurt the most in all of this.”

The last time teachers went on strike was in 1970. That lasted for 20 days. This strike is on day 17.

A spokesperson for the district said around about 150 teachers and 100 ESPs have reported to work since the start of the strike.