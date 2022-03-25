ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was shot while riding the light rail in St. Paul on Friday afternoon.
According to Metro Transit, one person boarded the east bound Green Line train at the U.S. Bank station and got into a verbal altercation on the train.
One person was shot around 1:40 p.m., and the suspect ran away at the Lexington Avenue station.
The trains were delayed while the victim was taken to the hospital. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities are looking for a suspect.