MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northwestern Minnesota say there’s a reward for information about a possible arson incident near the North Dakota border.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported 3 a.m. Thursday at an address near Climax, just a few miles east of the Red River. Investigators say the fire appears to be suspicious in origin.
A $5,000 reward is being offer for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Reward Hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 218-281-0431.