MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 492 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths Friday.
Key figures are reaching lows not seen since last summer; the average positivity rate sits at 2.7% and case growth is down to 6.7 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have dipped to 4.1 admissions per 100,000 residents.
Since the start of the pandemic, over 1.42 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, including over 62,000 reinfections.
State health data shows that 12,369 people have died due to the virus. Of the seven deaths reported Friday, one person was in their early 20s. They lived in Steele County.
There have been 61,413 cases that involved hospitalization since March of 2020, including over 11,000 cases in intensive care. As of Thursday afternoon there were 26 people in the ICU with the virus, and another 191 people in non-ICU beds.
At the same time, 74.6% of eligible Minnesotans have received one vaccine dose, while 70.6% have completed the series. Roughly 49% of those eligible are up to date with their vaccine doses.