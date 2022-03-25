COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in the Twin Cities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot late Thursday night in Columbia Heights.
Police in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that officers responded shortly before midnight to a call of a shooting at the 3900 block of 3rd Street Northeast. First-responders tried to help the victim at the scene, but she was pronounced dead.
Officials identified the victim as Derryanna Davis of Columbia Heights.
Police say that two juveniles were questioned at the scene and released. The investigation into Davis' death is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.
“This is a horrific loss of life,” said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, in a statement. “We will continue the investigation until the truth is found and justice is served. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time.”