MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the winter weather is lingering around into late March, there was a reminder this week that the fishing opener is less than two months away.
State officials announced Thursday that the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held in May in the Chippewa National Forest region and the Leech Lake Reservation.
During opening weekend, the Gov. Tim Walz plans to fish with Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame guide Tom Neustrom on a lake on the Leech Lake Reservation. Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. and Leech Lake fishing guide Rory Haaland will also join the governor.
“Each year, the Governor’s Fishing Opener is a unique event, and this year will be no exception,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, in a statement. “What continues each year is the passion and enthusiasm Minnesotans have for this great tradition and pastime. In fact, we’ve seen even more people discover the joy of fishing and we want to continue that momentum. This time is also a reminder of how critical it is to invest in our natural resources to ensure they are well-managed and sustained for this and future generations.”
The governor’s fishing opener has been a tradition in Minnesota for nearly 75 years. It was initially designed to promoted the state’s $2.4 billion fishing industry.