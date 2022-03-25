LIVE COVERAGE: A press conference the educator unions is scheduled for 1 p.m. You can stream it on CBS News Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis educator unions and the school district reached a tentative contract agreement overnight, potentially drawing an end to an 17-day strike which has impacted thousands of families across the city.

Educators will vote over the weekend on the new contract; if approved, students could return to school as soon as Monday. Details of the contract have yet to be announced.

MORE: Minneapolis Educators, School District Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

Families on Twitter said they were “thrilled” for the end of the strike.

“I also hope the sense of urgency and advocacy for funding public education continues,” Kate Seager wrote. “This isn’t just a Minneapolis problem. Now it’s time for the state to step in and fill in the gaps.”

“I’m SO GLAD to hear that the unions said they made historic gains! This sets a precedent for surrounding schools to pay a living wage to their ESPs and support their students and staff with mental health,” said Christina.

Community members and organizations have stepped up to offer child care and educational support during the past few weeks. North High students and parent volunteers gathered at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis to make food and provide activities for kids. The YMCAs in north and south Minneapolis also created programming for kids and extended hours to help parents.

Minneapolis educators have picketed every day since March 8, demanding better mental health support for students, increased classroom sizes, and higher wages especially for support staff.

When the district gave what it said was its final offer, the two sides were $167 million apart, but the unions said “major gains” were made on pay for educational support professionals and educators of color.

Students will need to make up school days missed due to the strike, the district said. The district and union will develop a plan for the rest of the school year, which will be announced on Friday, Superintendent Ed Graff said.