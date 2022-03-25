MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating what they say was a fatal shooting on the 3800 block of Chicago Avenue Friday night.
Few details were immediately available, but police have taped off a section of the area.
The intersection of 38th and Chicago is often referred to as George Floyd Square. That was where Floyd was murdered in 2020 by then-officer Derek Chauvin. Three other officers were recently convicted on federal charges connected with Floyd’s death.
