MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday will be another cloudy and windy day, with rain and even some possible snow showers in store for the metro area.
Wind gusts are reaching 30 to 40 mph, and temperatures are falling from a high of 41 early Friday morning. A wind advisory has been issued for large swaths of western and southern Minnesota until 7 p.m.
A few bands of snow showers are moving through western Wisconsin and the Arrowhead region. Some showers will fall near Interstate 35 around noon. They’re isolated in nature, but can cause low visibility.
It’s going to be a cold overnight, and Saturday’s highs will be well below average. It’ll be around 33 degrees in the metro, and 25 degrees up north near Duluth. Some parts of far northern Minnesota may even drop to zero degrees early Sunday.
The next 10-14 days will bring a big step backwards in temps, with wind chills more typical of February when you wake up this wknd. And, like this week, next week will feature 1 big storm. Riley has all the details now @WCCO & @CBSNews #MNwx; @WCCOShayla & I are in at noon #wiwx pic.twitter.com/LPNSvZ4NdT
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 25, 2022
More precipitation may return next week, with a mix of rain and snow possible from Tuesday into Wednesday.