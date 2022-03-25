Breaking News:Minneapolis Public Schools, Educators Reach Tentative Contract Agreement
Recipes

Smack Shack shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Avocado Puree

  • 2 ripe avocados
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 cup Duke’s Mayo
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 1 TBS kosher salt
  • 1 cup fresh chives
  • 1 cup fresh tarragon
  • 1 cup fresh parsley

Puree everything together in a blender until smooth.

Blackening Seasoning

  • 1 cup cayenne
  • 1 cup garlic powder
  • 1 cup paprika
  • 1/2 cup dried oregano
  • 1/2 cup ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup dried thyme
  • 1/2 cup onion powder

Combine everything.

Pickled Fresnos and Carrots

  • 1 cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 TBS kosher salt
  • 2 TBS white sugar

Bring ingredients to a boil and pour over:

  • 8 Fresno peppers sliced thin
  • 2 Carrots julienned

Allow to cool and cover and refrigerate for at least 1 day before using.

Blackened Mahi-Mahi with Avocado Dressing and Pickled Fresno Salad

  • 2  4 oz mahi-mahi filets
  • 3 TBS blackening seasoning
  • 1 TBS salt
  • 2 TBS vegetable oil
  • 3 TBS Avocado Puree
  • 2 TBS Pickled Fresnos and Carrots
  • 1/4 fresh arugula
  • 2 tsp olive oil

Combine the salt and blackening seasoning and coat the mahi-mahi with it.

Heat a pan with the vegetable oil just until beginning to smoke. Sear the mahi-mahi well on both sides. If it is a thick filet it may have to go into a high temp oven for a couple minutes to complete cooking.

Remove from the pan and allow to rest while assembling the rest of the dish.

Spread avocado puree on the plate.

Place mahi-mahi on puree.

In a small bowl, combine arugula, pickled vegetables, 1 tsp of brine from pickled vegetables, and olive oil.

Place salad on the plate with the mahi-mahi.