Smack Shack shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Avocado Puree
- 2 ripe avocados
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup Duke’s Mayo
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1 TBS kosher salt
- 1 cup fresh chives
- 1 cup fresh tarragon
- 1 cup fresh parsley
Puree everything together in a blender until smooth.
Blackening Seasoning
- 1 cup cayenne
- 1 cup garlic powder
- 1 cup paprika
- 1/2 cup dried oregano
- 1/2 cup ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup dried thyme
- 1/2 cup onion powder
Combine everything.
Pickled Fresnos and Carrots
- 1 cup white balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup water
- 2 TBS kosher salt
- 2 TBS white sugar
Bring ingredients to a boil and pour over:
- 8 Fresno peppers sliced thin
- 2 Carrots julienned
Allow to cool and cover and refrigerate for at least 1 day before using.
Blackened Mahi-Mahi with Avocado Dressing and Pickled Fresno Salad
- 2 4 oz mahi-mahi filets
- 3 TBS blackening seasoning
- 1 TBS salt
- 2 TBS vegetable oil
- 3 TBS Avocado Puree
- 2 TBS Pickled Fresnos and Carrots
- 1/4 fresh arugula
- 2 tsp olive oil
Combine the salt and blackening seasoning and coat the mahi-mahi with it.
Heat a pan with the vegetable oil just until beginning to smoke. Sear the mahi-mahi well on both sides. If it is a thick filet it may have to go into a high temp oven for a couple minutes to complete cooking.
Remove from the pan and allow to rest while assembling the rest of the dish.
Spread avocado puree on the plate.
Place mahi-mahi on puree.
In a small bowl, combine arugula, pickled vegetables, 1 tsp of brine from pickled vegetables, and olive oil.
Place salad on the plate with the mahi-mahi.