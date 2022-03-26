Originally published March 25, 2022

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in the Twin Cities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot late Thursday night in Columbia Heights.

Police in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that officers responded shortly before midnight to a call of a shooting at the 3900 block of 3rd Street Northeast. First-responders tried to help the victim at the scene, but she was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as Derryanna Davis of Columbia Heights.

“She was very bright, young, educated,” said Ashley Davis, Derryanna’s mother. “She was a star. She was a bright child.”

The oldest of four children, friends and family say she dreamed of one day becoming a lawyer.

“She’s like my second daughter,” said Kiarra Story. “She didn’t deserve this. She was a great girl, she really was. A fun, loving girl. She didn’t deserve anything like this. She had plans, a future ahead of her. A good head on her shoulders. She didn’t deserve this.”

15-year-old Derryanna Davis was shot and killed last night in Columbia Heights. Tonight, family friends shared this photo of the 15-year-old they say had dreams of becoming a lawyer. Police have not made an arrest. The latest, tonight on @WCCO #WCCO pic.twitter.com/2815Kut7nW — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) March 25, 2022

Police say that two juveniles were questioned at the scene and released. The investigation into Davis’ death is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.

“This is a horrific loss of life,” said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, in a statement. “We will continue the investigation until the truth is found and justice is served. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time.”

Columbia Heights Public Schools said Friday that Davis was a student in the district. School officials say they are working with investigators and providing support for the girl’s family and classmates. A crisis team will be in place Monday to help students grieving over Davis’ death.

“The health and safety of our students is our utmost priority,” the district said, in a statement. “Gun violence has taken far too many loved ones from our families, schools and communities. We are deeply saddened by this death and we extend our condolences to the student’s family and friends.”

“Justice for Derryanna,” Ashley Davis said.