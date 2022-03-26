Video above originally aired March 25, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis educators will vote over the weekend on the tentative agreement with the school district. If approved, it would end their strike.

The school district and educator unions reached tentative contract agreements early Friday morning after nearly three weeks of picketing.

Union leaders say the tentative deal includes limits on class sizes, significant raises for support staff, historic job protections for educators of color, and more mental health resources.

Though originally the school district sent out messages to families saying students could return to class on Monday, administrators shifted their stance to say students could instead return Tuesday, pending the contract’s approval. Monday could be used as a transition day, the district said.

“The discussion yesterday revealed the very real need for teachers, ESPs and principals to have a day to ensure the best possible welcome for students,” the district said.

The two sides also released a potential schedule for the rest of the year, as students have missed 14 days of school during the strike.

To make up the difference, the district says there could be school on April 1, and following spring break, 42 minutes will be added to the end of the school day for the rest of the year. School will also extend until June 24.

Teachers will vote from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the union’s office, and voting will take place again on Sunday. Education support professionals will be voting at different schools.