MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in north Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.
Police say it happened at about 3:39 p.m. on the 3400 block of Fremont Avenue North in the McKinley neighborhood.
One victim, who was shot in the chest, ran away from the scene for three blocks before asking someone to call 911. His injuries are considered life threatening.
The other victim was driven to Maple Grove Hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are still working to determine who else was involved and what led up to the shooting.