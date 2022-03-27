MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Educators and students will be back to school in Minneapolis on Tuesday after union members voted to ratify new contracts with the district.
The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals announced Sunday evening that a majority of members in both chapters voted in favor of ratification Sunday, marking the official end of a strike that lasted nearly three weeks.
Minneapolis Public Schools and MFT reached tentative contract agreements early Friday morning.
“We will return to our schools on Monday more united with our students, our communities, and each other,” said MFT teachers’ chapter president Greta Callahan. “That said, it is unacceptable that our district leaders kept students out of school for 14 days in order to add some of these critical supports for our students.”
To make up those 14 days, the district said there could be school on April 1, and following spring break, 42 minutes will be added to the end of the school day for the rest of the year. School will also extend until June 24.
“Nothing is more important to the MPS community right now than returning our students to their classrooms. We are pleased to confirm Tuesday, March 29 for their return,” Superintendent Ed Graff said.
The strike was prompted by educators’ demands for more mental health support for students and staff, higher wages and smaller class sizes.
Union officials say gains made in the new contracts include “significant wage increases for [educational support professionals] and nation-leading protections for teachers of color.”
The new contract will be in effect until the end of the 2022-2023 school year.