MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another sloppy spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota in the coming days with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow.

The system is currently swirling out over the Pacific Ocean, and it’s too soon to tell how exactly it’ll impact Minnesota during the last days of March. The storm is expected to hit the state Tuesday night and last through Thursday night.

In short, get ready for a messy middle of the week.

Good morning! Somehow Sunday is starting colder than Saturday, but highs will end up about the same. Quiet Monday as we prepare for another big, messy springtime storm with impacts Tuesday-Friday. What to expect when you join @esmemurphy @susanelizabethL & me 6-8a! #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/ISoQMXPQnB — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 27, 2022

According to forecasters, the storm will bring a one-two punch, with the first wave hitting Tuesday, bringing rain to southern Minnesota and snow to the Northland. A wintry mix could also fall across central Minnesota.

The second wave looks to hit Wednesday and last through Thursday evening, bringing more widespread sleet and snow. Again, however, it’s too soon to tell exactly what will fall where.

WCCO-TV meteorologists say that plowable snow will most likely fall across northern and western Minnesota. Whether or not the metro area will see plowable snow is less certain.

Other issues to consider with this system will be icing and flooding.

Before the storm, Sunday will be sunny and cool, with daytime highs only barely climbing above freezing. Those heading out to morning church services will want to bundle up, as the wind will make it feel like zero degrees in the Twin Cities.

Temperatures look to bounce back into the mid-40s on Monday. That’s about average for this time of year. Tuesday will bring clouds and patchy showers before the storm system hits.