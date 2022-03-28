FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
By WCCO-TV Staff
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after an ATV crash in central Minnesota Saturday night.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on a trail near 243rd Street in Pulaski Township.

The 39-year-old driver and a 44-year-old passenger were thrown from the ATV when they hit a frozen creek and rolled, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was immediately flown to St. Cloud Hospital, while the passenger was first taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then flown to St. Cloud.