COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A man accused of touching seven students inappropriately while he was a school resource officer in Cottage Grove pleaded guilty to the charges Monday, according to court records.
Adam Pelton entered guilty pleas for seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. His bail was set at $50,000 conditionally, or triple that without conditions, court documents show.
Pelton was a school resource officer at Park High School with the Cottage Grove Police Department when he was accused of inappropriately touching seven students between Sept. 1, 2018 and Oct. 4, 2019. He was placed on administrative leave when the investigation began in October 2019.
The students were between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.
Pelton’s sentencing is set for June 24.