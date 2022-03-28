MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis shootings in ten minutes killed a man and sent another to the hospital Monday evening.
Police say the first happened at about 5:14 p.m. inside an apartment building on 2400 Elliot Avenue South. Police say someone shot a man in the head. Officers found him in the hallway, but could not save him.
Then at about 5:24 p.m., police heard someone inside a car was shooting at another car. One of them ended up crashing into an apartment building on 5th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue. Investigators say they found another man who was shot in the head. He’s seriously hurt in the hospital.
Police are still trying to figure out whether these shootings are related.