MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun we saw over the weekend might be the last significant glow the Twin Cities sees for awhile, as winter looks like taking another crack at the area in the near future.
WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says another sloppy spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota in the coming days with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow.
The storm is likely to come in waves, with the first arriving in Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing rain to southern Minnesota and snow further north. In central Minnesota, O’Connor says expect to see a wintry mix.
Colder air moves in Wednesday before another possible dose of precipitation, this one more likely to be in the form of snow. O’Connor says it’s looking likely that slushy snow will fall in the Twin Cities and north along the Interstate 35 corridor.
Plowable snow isn’t out of the question, but O’Connor said that 1 to 3 inches of snow is looking more likely, with melting a factor throughout the event.
Before the storm, temperatures look to bounce back into the mid-40s on Monday. That’s about average for this time of year.
By the weekend, it’s possible we’ll be back in the lower 50s which, believe it or not, is about average for this time of year.