MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Minneapolis families are breathing a sigh of relief Monday morning, as the educators’ strike is officially over. Teachers and staff can now get back to work, and students can get back to class.
It was outside Justice Page Middle School where the two union presidents stood three weeks ago at the beginning of the strike. On Monday, all of those educators return to their classroom with big changes to their contracts that they pushed for.
Union members voted to approve the new contract agreements over the weekend.
Students will return to class Tuesday. They missed 14 full days of class during this strike. To make up for it, following spring break, 42 minutes will be added to the end of the school day for the rest of the year. School will also extend until June 24.
The union presidents say they made gains in the new contracts which include more mental health support for students and staff, higher wages, smaller class sizes. Additionally, there are significant wage increases for educational support professionals, also known as ESPs, and protections for teachers of color.
This contract agreement lasts until of the end of next school year in spring 2023. The district says graduation dates are not going to be impacted.