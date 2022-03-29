Minnesota Weather: Several Inches Of Snow Possible Up North From Wintry SystemRain will be the dominate precipitation in the metro. By the time Wednesday morning arrives, we’ll be on the back side of the low-pressure center, so there won’t be all that much moisture to work with.

Minnesota Weather: Multi-Day Storm To Bring Mostly Rain To Metro, Several Inches Of Snow Far NorthA sloppy, multi-day spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota starting midday Tuesday, with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow.

Minnesota Weather: Sloppy Spring Storm Could Bring Plowable Snow To MinnesotaAnother sloppy spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota in the coming days with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow.

MN Weather: Rain, Possible Snow Showers Return Friday, Ushering In Chilly WeekendFriday will be another cloudy and windy day, with rain and even some possible snow showers in store for the metro area.

MN Weather: Wintry Mix On Tap For WednesdayPrepare for some precipitation Tuesday, as widespread rainfall moves through Minnesota. Some parts of the state will even see snow.