FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Champlin, Fatal Stabbings, Local TV, Stabbings

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Champlin are investigating after a 35-year-old woman was apparently stabbed to death.

Police say that the woman was found in the front yard of a residence on Thousand Pines Entry. Responding officers found her at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, she was bleeding and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

Investigators say that a search has been launched to find the suspect, who has not yet been located.