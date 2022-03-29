CHAMPLIN, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Champlin are investigating after a 35-year-old woman was apparently stabbed to death.
Police say that the woman was found in the front yard of a residence on Thousand Pines Entry. Responding officers found her at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, she was bleeding and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.
Investigators say that a search has been launched to find the suspect, who has not yet been located.