MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Signs of the Women’s Final Four coming to Minneapolis are throughout downtown.

“Having a big event here, it’s great for the city and great for the sport,” Stephen Sturek, from Minneapolis, said.

The teams get into town Tuesday night. UConn star Paige Bueckers is no stranger to Minnesota.

This will be the Hopkins High School grad’s second trip to the Final Four.

“I’ve only been here four years, and I know who she is so that says something,” Kristin Goeser, from Hopkins, said.

There were a limited number of tickets available Tuesday for Friday night’s semifinals at Target Center. We found some for $75 all the way up $2,300 a ticket.

Even if you aren’t going to the games there are still plenty of Final Four events for fans to check out.

“There are so many events and the great thing is they are family friendly and many of them are free,” Kathy McCarthy, Meet Minneapolis director of communications, said.

Tourney Town is the official fan fest at the Minneapolis Convention Center all weekend, and it’s free. There will be a Party on The Plaza outside Target Center ahead of the Final Four games with music, merchandise, and food.

The Mall of America also has events all week with the Title IX Celebration, celebrating women in sports.

