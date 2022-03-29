MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota announces plans to offer free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, the state’s latest COVID-19 rolling average positivity rate continues to remain below the line for caution.

The latest figures show a 2.8% rate in Minnesota, up one tenth of a percent from the previous day. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 6.7, which is below the line of high risk (though above the line for caution), and down significantly from the recent peak of nearly 230.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 3.8 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January, and below the line for caution.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 984 new cases and eight more deaths due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,390 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,428,704, which includes 62,643 reinfections.

There have now been 61,463 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,377 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

Also, the number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 is also hovering far below the figures reported in previous months, currently sitting at 27. Until late February, that figure hadn’t been below 100 since last August. There are currently 171 COVID patients in non-ICU beds.

A total of 9,501,384 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.19 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.7% have received at least one shot; that figure is at 96.5% among the state’s 65+ population.

Minnesota is launching a new online program to provide free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Beginning Tuesday, Minnesotans can order two test kits per home for a total of four tests via mn.gov/covid19.