MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury has found a 21-year-old man guilty on one count in the death of a popular artist inside her north Minneapolis home in 2015.
Demetrius Wynne was 14 at the time of Susan Spiller’s killing. Four years later, he was arrested and charged with her murder after authorities say they matched fingerprints found on a window of Spiller’s home to Wynne.
The jury split the verdict, finding Wynne guilty of unpremeditated murder, but not murder with intent.
RELATED: ‘She Gave A Whole Lot’: Friends Of Susan Spiller React To Murder Charges Against Demetrius Wynne
A Hennepin County District Court judge ordered Wynne to stand trial as an adult.
Wynne and his family lived next door to Spiller at the time.
Police believe he broke into Spiller’s home through a back window and violently attacked and killed her on either July 15 or July 16 in 2015. Spiller was later found beaten, strangled and stabbed five times. Her cellphone was also missing.
Spiller was a prominent artist and community activist who was also on the board of a neighborhood association on Minneapolis’ North Side. She was known for a friendly and loving heart in a close-knit artist’s community.
Recently retired, Spiller also spent her time volunteering for a greyhound rescue group.
Wynne’s sentencing is set for April 28.