ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A massive fire scorched the front of the Lunds and Byerlys grocery store at 10th and Robert Streets overnight.
Video from Corey Schreppel early this morning, taken just south of Interstate 94 and only one block away from a fire station, showed the flames having taken over the front of the store.
The fire burned through the awning and dropped flaming pieces down onto the steps and sidewalks.
The entrance is in ruins Tuesday morning, but it does appear the fire affected only the outside of the building.
The company tells WCCO the sprinklers inside did go off, causing even more damage to the store.
Investigators are looking into what could have sparked the flames.
Lunds & Byerlys says this location will be closed until everything is fixed up.