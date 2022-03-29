MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis students are back in their classrooms Tuesday, as the deal to end the strike between the district and educators is set.
Cityview Community School on the city’s north side was full of elementary students as class started around 8:15 a.m. There were many hugs and waves as teachers and students reunited.
Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff was also there greeting kids as they arrived and giving their parents and guardians gift bags, thanking them for getting through the three-week strike of no school.
You could tell how excited many students were to get back. One uncle, who dropped off his nephew in first grade, told WCCO it was a rare school morning where his nephew wanted to wake up for school.
“He got up super fast, he got dressed on his own. He didn’t want nobody to help him or nothing, he got everything done on his own,” Morice Dixon said. “He was super excited, he wanted to hurry up and get here and get his breakfast and all of that.”
MORE: ‘The Students Are The Real Losers Here’: Lost Class Time During Strike Means Longer School Year
Kids missed 14 days of classes. To make up for it, some of their school days will be longer and the remainder of the year will push into the summer months. MPS students have regular classes this week, then spring break, and when they come back, school will be 42 extra minutes each day and the school year will go until June 24.